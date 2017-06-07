UPDATE: Driver in Fatal Crash Identified

Authorities have announced the identity of the driver killed after losing control of their vehicle near a busy intersection in downtown Dubuque yesterday afternoon. A few minutes before 1:00 PM, a vehicle being driven by 80-year-old Gerald Milestone of Shullsburg was headed east on Dodge Street toward the intersection with Locust Street. But before reaching the intersection, Milestone lost control of his minivan. It crossed the center line, jumped a curb, and crashed into an embankment near the frontage road that runs along Locust Street. The van then went airborne and sailed over multiple lanes of traffic before rolling several times. The vehicle finally stopped when it hit a utility pole on the east side of Locust Street. Milestone was unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived at the scene of the crash, and was pronounced dead soon afterward. Two women who were parked at the intersection tell our coverage partner KCRG-TV that they saw the van coming at them while they were stuck in traffic. Megan Miller says she and a coworker felt like sitting ducks until they saw the van fly over their vehicle. The crash forced police to close the intersection for about three hours.