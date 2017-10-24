UPDATE: Cascade Block Closed Because of Crash Will Reopen This Afternoon

Cascade’s main drag is expected to reopen this afternoon after a car crashed into a building in the downtown area. Shortly before 10:00 last night, 27-year-old Cody Finzel of Cascade lost control of his car while driving west along 1st Avenue West. His car crossed the center line, struck a parked vehicle, went onto the sidewalk, and crashed into a building in the 100 block of 1st Avenue. The building, which is more than 120 years old, sustained extensive damage and the residents of its second-floor apartments were evacuated. According to Cascade’s City Administrator, the owner of the building is confident that it’s still structurally sound. Traffic will reopen in the block in front of the building once Finzel’s car is removed from the scene. Finzel was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque after the crash. After being treated for minor injuries, he was arrested and is now facing charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.