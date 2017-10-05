UPDATE: Authorities Release Details Involving Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Dyersville

The Iowa State Patrol has released more information on a motorcycle fatality that occurred near Dyersville this morning. At around ten minutes after 11, a tractor pulling a manure wagon was traveling south on Iowa 136, when it attempted to turn left into a farm lane. The manure wagon was struck by a motorcycle that was also headed south. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name has not been released. A portion of Iowa 136, from Castle Road to Rockville Road was closed while the crash scene was being investigated. It has since re-opened.