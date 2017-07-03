UPDATE: Agencies from Both Sides of Mississippi Helping Search for Bridge Operator

Emergency crews on both sides of the Mississippi River have joined in the search for a bridge operator who fell into the river. The unidentified man slipped and fell into the river at about 3:40 this morning. First responders were then notified of the situation at about 7:15 AM. That’s when crews from several fire departments began searching the river. East Dubuque’s fire department is leading the investigation, and Chief Joe Heim says they’ve gotten plenty of help. According to Heim, boats are using a type of sonar technology to aid in the search. The area being searched stretches from the Railroad Bridge all the way down to Bellevue. Heim says it’s possible the body could be anywhere in that area. At about 8:20 AM, the fire department and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department closed the river between the Railroad Bridge and the Julien Dubuque Bridge. They’ve since reopened that area to barge traffic, but are still asking recreational boats to stay away. The search will be called off at 4:00 this afternoon. Heim says crews will resume the search tomorrow morning.