UnityPoint Fighting to Be Included in State Program

The parent company of one of Dubuque’s hospitals says the state of Iowa is improperly barring all of its facilities from participating in a family planning program because of a small number of abortions that are performed within the system. UnityPoint, which operates Dubuque’s Finley Hospital, contents that its affiliates should be allowed to offer publicly-financed birth control services. No UnityPoint affiliate provides elective abortions, though they do perform the procedure in cases of fetal anomalies. But state administrators say a new state law strictly bans any system that allows any abortion. The new family planning program replaces a Medicaid program which allowed participation by agencies that provided abortions. UnityPoint is based in West Des Moines. The system operates more than thirty Iowa hospitals, and its affiliates include dozens of clinics and doctor’s offices across the state.