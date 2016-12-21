UNI Prepares for Visit to North Carolina

A few days removed from their blowout loss against Iowa, things don’t get any easier for the UNI basketball team, as they head to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to face the eighth-ranked Tar Heels. Panther coach Ben Jacobson says UNI’s preparation for the game has been very similar team to how they tried to get ready for Iowa. The Panthers managed just 46 points in the loss to Iowa, one of their lowest outputs of the season. Jacobson says his team needs to be better on the offensive end. Tonight’s game between UNI and North Carolina tips off at 7:00. You can see it on ESPN2.