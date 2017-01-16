UNI Men’s, Women’s Teams Both Pick Up Wins

The University of Northern Iowa snapped its seven-game losing streak with a 79-60 victory over the Drake Bulldogs yesterday afternoon in Cedar Falls. UNI saw a pair of 21-point efforts from senior Jeremy Morgan and junior Bennett Koch to lead the way. Former Western Dubuque prep Spencer Haldeman kicked in 10 points off the bench. Former Senior prep Luke McDonnell had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Drake was led in scoring by Reed Timmer’s 18 points.

The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team turned in another strong defensive performance against Bradley, beating the Braves 72-53. UNI improved to 13-4 and 6-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Panthers had four players score in double figures including former Western Dubuque prep Megan Maahs who led the Panthers in rebounds, grabbing 12 while adding 11 points and a career-high six blocks.