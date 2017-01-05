UNI and Iowa State Both Fall

Loyola of Chicago beats N. Iowa 77-66

CHICAGO (AP) – Donte Ingram scored 25 points and Milton Doyle flirted with a triple-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Loyola of Chicago defeated Northern Iowa 77-66 on Wednesday night.

Juwan McCloud scored 16 to lead Northern Iowa (5-9, 0-3) and Jordan Ashton added 11. Leading scorer Jeremy Morgan was held to seven points on 2 of 7 shooting and the Panthers shot 40 percent from the field.

In a starting roll again former Western Dubuque prep Spencer Haldeman had 6 points 3 rebounds for UNI while former Dubuque Senior prep Luke McDonnell had his best game as a Panther so far with 8 point and 6 rebounds in 20 minutes.

Iowa St. Falls Short At #2 Baylor

WACO, Texas – Iowa State gave all they could to No. 2 Baylor last night in Waco, Texas, but Manu Lecomte’s basket with 8.6 seconds left gave the Bears a 65-63 win. The loss drops the Cyclones to 9-4 on the season and 1-1 in Big 12 play. Baylor improves to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

The Iowa State effort was sparked by Nazareth Mitrou-Long, who had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The Cyclones hit 10 3-pointers in the game, with Mitrou-Long hitting three. Monté Morris had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Deonte Burton had 11 points.