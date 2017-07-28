Ungs-Sogaard to Chair Iowa Public Information Board

The publisher of three Tri-State area newspapers has been chosen to lead the board that reviews Iowa’s public meetings and records laws. Mary Ungs-Sogaard of Dyersville was recently elected to chair the Iowa Public Information Board. Ungs-Sogaard is in the second year of a four-year term on the board. She was originally appointed to be the panel’s media representative. Ungs-Sogaard is the publisher of the Cascade Pioneer, Dyersville Commercial, and Manchester Press – three weekly newspapers serving Dubuque and Delaware County. Ungs-Sogaard will serve as the board’s chair until a new one is chosen next July. She is one of two Dubuque County residents on the public information board. Accountant Monica McHugh of Zwingle was appointed to join the panel earlier this month.