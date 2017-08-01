Ungs Joins Iowa Baseball Coaching Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Dyersville native Nic Ungs has been named the University of Iowa baseball program’s director of baseball operations. Iowa head coach Rick Heller, who was Ungs head coach at Northern Iowa made the announcement yesterday.

Ungs joins the Hawkeyes after working in information technology and spending nine years as the pitching coordinator with the Georgia Bombers Baseball Club in Atlanta. He coached 45 players that went on to play Division I baseball and nine players have been drafted in the last two Major League Baseball First-Year Player Drafts.

Ungs played professionally for 11 years after being selected in the 12th round of the 2001 MLB Draft by the Florida Marlins. During his career at Northern Iowa, Ungs was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2001 after going 11-2 with a 2.48 ERA and finishing with 114 strikeouts to 14 walks in 109 innings. The Panthers won a school-record 35 games, claimed the MVC Conference Tournament title, and advanced to the NCAA Regionals for the first time in program history.