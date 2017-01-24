Unemployment Rate Rises in Dubuque, But Not Because of a Decrease in Jobs

Dubuque’s unemployment rate went up by seven-tenths of a percent in December, but local analysts say that’s because more people are looking for jobs. The percentage of people without a job in Dubuque went up to 3.4% in December, up from 2.7% in November. According to Greater Dubuque Development, that’s because the number of available jobs in the city stayed the same while the number of people in the local workforce went up. Dubuque’s unemployment rate is still lower than the overall percentage for the state of Iowa, which fell to 3.6% in December. In addition, Dubuque ranked second among Iowa’s major metro areas for job growth in 2016. Only Ames added more jobs during the past year.