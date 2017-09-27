UD’s Feckley Among NFF Campbell Trophy Semi-Finalists

University of Dubuque senior quarterback Connor Feckley is on the list of 181 college football players at all division levels to be named a semi-finalist for the prestigious National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation. Feckley is one of just 33 Division three players named as semi-finalists. Also making the semi-finalist list are Jake Campos of Iowa State, Jared Farley of Northern Iowa, and Joe Ferguson of Wisconsin.

The NFF will select 12-14 finalists, who will each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and vie for college football’s premier scholar-athlete award which will be presented December 5th in New York City.

Former Dubuque receiver Michael Zweifel was a finalist for the award in 2011.