UD Takes Top-5 Spot in WBCA Academic Honor Roll

The WBCA Academic Top-25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III; NAIA and junior/community college women’s basketball teams across the nation with the 2016-17 season the 22nd year of the compiled honor rolls.

The University of Dubuque was ranked #5 in the NCAA Division III poll with a cumulative team GPA of 3.634, marking it’s third consecutive year to be ranked in the Top-5 for academics for head coach Mark Noll. Last season the Spartans held the #1 spot with a cumulative team GPA of 3.685 and in 2014-15 UD ranked #3 with a 3.605. The Spartans are the lone Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team to be ranked in the Top-25 in 2016-17, and also the only IIAC team ranked in Top-5 for the past three consecutive seasons.