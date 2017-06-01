UD Alum Tony Danza Highlights 2017-18 Heritage Center Series

One of the University of Dubuque’s most famous alumni will be returning to campus to highlight next year’s “Live at Heritage Center” series. Actor Tony Danza, a 1972 UD grad, will bring his show “Standards and Stories” to Dubuque on Friday, October 20 as part of UD’s Homecoming festivities. The performance features Danza singing, telling jokes, dancing, and playing both piano and ukulele. It will also mark Danza’s first appearance on the Heritage Center stage. Among the other acts scheduled to visit the venue as part of the series are The Official Blues Brothers Revue, the Broadway musical “Amazing Grace,” and Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band. The latter is fronted by Emmy Award-winning actor Jeff Daniels, known for his roles in “The Newsroom,” “Arachnophobia,” and “Dumb and Dumber.”