UCLA falls…Gonzaga still perfect…Spurs top Cavs…Colts dump GM…Hadwin shoots 59

LOS ANGELES (AP) – UCLA was the highest-ranked men’s basketball team to lose on Saturday as Kobi Simmons scored 20 points to lead No. 14 Arizona to a 96-85 victory over the third-rated Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Lauri Markkanen had 18 points for the Wildcats, who led by 11 after closing the first half on a 21-8 run. The Bruins ended an 11-game winning streak and fell to 19-2 despite Lonzo Ball’s 24 points.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Fourth-ranked Gonzaga remains the only unbeaten team in Division I men’s basketball after improving to 19-0 with a 73-52 pounding of Portland. Nigel Williams-Goss scored 15 points for the Zags, who never trailed in extending the best start in school history. Przemek Karnowski had 12 points for Gonzaga.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kawhi (kah-WY’) scored six of his career-high 41 points in overtime, including a dunk with 4.9 seconds left to seal the San Antonio Spurs’ 118-115 triumph over the Cavaliers in Cleveland. LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Spurs improve to 18-4 on the road. LeBron James and Kyrie (KY’-ree) Irving each had 29 points for Cleveland.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has fired general manager Ryan Grigson after five seasons. Grigson spent tens of millions in free agency after the 2014 season, but the Colts have missed the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1997-98. His recent string of unsuccessful decisions include choosing first-round bust Bjoern Werner in 2013, one year before trading a first-round pick for Trent Richardson.

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) – Adam Hadwin fired a 13-under 59 that leaves him atop the leaderboard at minus-17 through three rounds of the PGA’s CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta Country Club. Hadwin is the ninth player in PGA history and the first Canadian to fire a sub-60 round. He’s one shot ahead of rookie Dominic Bozzelli and two in front of second-round leader Hudson Swafford, Bud Cauley and Brian Harman.