Uber Launches Dubuque Operations

Travelers in Dubuque have yet another option for getting from place to place today. That’s because the ride-sharing company Uber is launched operations here at noon today. Many Dubuque residents may have used Uber on trips to larger cities, but for those new to ride-sharing, Uber Iowa General Manager Carrol Chang says it’s pretty simple. Chang says convenience is one of the top reasons people choose Uber. Another is the ability to have a car come to the user, rather than having to wait for a taxi to arrive in their area. Chang would not give an exact number, but says Uber has a “healthy” amount people signed up to be drivers. As that number grows, the service will improve. Uber’s biggest competitor, fellow ride-sharing company Lyft, has been operating in Dubuque for about a month. Adding the services to local taxi companies and Jule bus service creates a lot of competition, which Chang says is good news for consumers. In addition to Dubuque, Uber is also launching service in Waterloo and Sioux City today. It already has operations in nearby places like Madison, Rockford, and the Quad Cities.