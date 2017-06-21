Uber CEO Resigns…Ex-Homeland Security Secretary to Testify…Bomb Attempt Fails in Belgium

DETROIT (AP) – Travis Kalanick, the combative and troubled CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber, has resigned under pressure from investors. The company’s board confirmed the move early Wednesday, saying in a statement that Kalanick is taking time to heal from the death of his mother in a boating accident “while giving the company room to fully embrace this new chapter in Uber’s history.” The resignation came after a series of costly missteps under 40-year-old Kalanick.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – Iran has called on Saudi Arabia to immediately release three detained Iranians that it says were fishermen but that Saudi authorities say were trying to carry out an attack. Iran’s Interior Ministry said Wednesday that the Saudi government should “compensate” the detainees and “punish the agents of this irresponsible action.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson faces questions about Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election as the House intelligence committee presses ahead with its investigation. Johnson served as President Barack Obama’s homeland security chief from December 2013 to January 2017. In prepared testimony, he says the Russian government at President Vladimir Putin’s direction clearly conducted cyberattacks to influence the presidential election.

BRUSSELS (AP) – Officials in Belgium say the quick shooting of an attacker who tried to detonate a nail bomb and shouted “Allahu akbar” at a Brussels train station averted fatalities. Belgium, meanwhile, has increased security measures around the country. The attacker has been identified as a 36-year-old Moroccan national not known to authorities for being involved in terror activities.

LONDON (AP) – Queen Elizabeth II will outline the government’s legislative program with far less pageantry than usual Wednesday in a speech expected to be dominated by a discussion of Britain’s plans for leaving the European Union. The speech comes after Prime Minister Theresa May lost her majority in a snap election, leaving her to head a minority government with no deal so far to insure that the government can deliver on its agenda.