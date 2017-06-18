U.S. Open…Baseball injury…Wolverines on the road

ERIN, Wis. (AP) – Brian Harman is the leader through three rounds of the U.S. Open following a 5-under 67 that leaves him 12 under for the tournament. Harman had back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 before closing out with three straight pars to take over the lead. He’s one stroke ahead of Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and Tommy Fleetwood.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Lexi Thompson will carry a one-shot lead into the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan. Thompson shot a 64 on the Blythefield layout reduced to a par of 69 because of flooding. She’s 15 under for the tournament, just ahead of second-round leader Brooke Henderson, Lee-Anne Pace, Sung Hyun Park and Jenny Shin.

ST LOUIS (AP) – Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is likely out until after the All-Star break with a strained right oblique. He went on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, but manager Buck Showalter says a return in three weeks “would be real ambitious.” Davis has 14 homers and 26 RBIs in 61 games this season.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns expect rookie defensive end Myles Garrett to be ready for training camp next month despite a sprained left foot. The first overall pick in this year’s draft injured his foot late in practice Wednesday. The Browns recently signed the former Texas A&M star to a four-year, $30.4 million contract.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Jim Harbaugh is talking up another trip to Europe for his Michigan Wolverines. Harbaugh told reporters the team voted for London, Paris and Normandy, France, for next year’s trip. The Michigan football team went to Rome this offseason, but Harbaugh said he thought afterward about the possibility of going to multiple locales next time.