Two People Escape Car Before It Catches Fire

Two people were able to escape from a car before it caught fire near Galena this morning. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department the vehicle was on Highway 20, about two miles west of Illinois Route 84 at around 9 am. when it ignited into flames. The two people whose names were not immediately available were able to get out of the vehicle safely. The fire shut down the westbound lane of Highway 20 for about an hour while emergency crews responded. Authorities believe a mechanical issue is to blame for the fire however the investigation continues.