Two Men Arrested After Gun Fires When Dropped in Parking Lot

The accidental discharge of a handgun has led police to file weapons and drug charges against two men. Officers were called to Fashion Touch Dry Cleaners on Grandview Avenue at about 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Witnesses there said that a man had dropped a gun while getting out of a car in the parking lot. When the gun hit the ground, it fired a round into the air. The man then drove away. Investigators used traffic camera footage to track the vehicle used, and later located it near the intersection of 22nd and Washington Streets. That’s where 32-year-old Christopher Roundtree and 36-year-old Maurice Harris were arrested. Roundtree has been arrested on five charges, including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, reckless use of a firearm, and operating while intoxicated. Harris has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.