Two Men Arrested After Bar Fight In Darlington

Two men face charges following a fight at a bar in Darlington on Christmas day. According to a release from the Darlington Police Department, 25 year old Coty Lange and 23 year old Mitchell Langkamp both of Darlington got into a fight at a Tavern on Alice Street shortly before 1 am. Following a preliminary investigation police arrested Lange and charged him with battery and disorderly conduct. Langkamp was transported by private vehicle to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County where he was treated for his injuries. He was later released and charged with disorderly conduct.