Two Injured In Accident South Of Dubuque

Two people were injured following a two vehicle crash in Dubuque County last Sunday. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Department, 19 year old Charles Cook of Bellevue was driving east on Skyline Road west of Highway 61, when he lost control on a slushy part of the road. His car cross the centerline and struck a vehicle driven by 21 year old Emily Eickert of Bryant. Cook was transported to Finley Hospital to be treated, while Eickert was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. The release says that Cook would not be charged due to the hazardous road conditions. The accident happened at around 4:45 Sunday afternoon.