Two Dubuque Men Sentenced To Prison

Two Dubuque men will be spending some time in federal prison after being sentenced on stolen gun charges. 25 year old Arthur Robledo was sentenced to four years and nine months behind bars while 25 year old Adam Becker was given a five year 11 month prison sentence in federal court in Cedar Rapids last week. In May both men were indicted on federal charges of possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents Robledo and Becker stole three handguns during a burglary that took place at a residence in Dubuque last March. Both men have prior felony convictions from Jackson County. There is no parole in the federal system.