Two More Dog Biting Incidents In Dubuque 

For the second time in less than a week, the Dubuque Health Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two dogs that were involved in biting incidents this week. Both incidents happened Wednesday morning. The first one occurred at around 10:20 in the Kennedy Mall Parking lot, near the Books-A-Million entrance. The animal is described as a small dog with white curly fur. The dog was in a newer red 4-door car that was unoccupied at the time. The victim was bitten through a window that was partially open. The second incident happened a little over an hour later in the alley between White and Jackson Streets, in the 12-hundred block. That dog weighed between 70 and 80 pounds with light tan fur and pointy ears. It did not have a collar and was running loose at the time. The Health Department needs to locate the dogs to find out about their health status and vaccination history. If you have information contact the Health Department or the law enforcement center.