Two Arrests Follow Saturday Night Stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a Saturday night stabbing in Dubuque. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Balke Street at about 7:15 PM. That’s where a victim was suffering from two minor cuts. That person was taken to a local hospital, treated and released. 42-year-old Ryan Collins of Dubuque was arrested at his home on Balke Street, where the stabbing apparently happened. He’s facing a charge of Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury. Police also arrested 44-year-old Grover Horned Antelope. He was in the area at the time of the stabbing, but gave police a fake name when being questioned. Police now say that Horned Antelope is facing a warrant for Grand Theft out of South Dakota. He’ll also be charged with Providing False Identification Information here in Iowa.