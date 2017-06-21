Twenty Dubuque Locations Now Approved to Sell Fireworks

The number Dubuque locations where fireworks sales have been approved has risen to twenty. That’s after the Iowa Fire Marshal approved licenses for two temporary stands that will be operated by the same owner. A company called “Jakes Fireworks” has been approved to set up temporary locations in the downtown area and on the Northwest Arterial. The address associated with the downtown stand is the same as that of the Hy-Vee grocery store on South Locust Street. Jakes other location shares an address with the Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee. In addition, we now know the location for two temporary stands being operated by a Wisconsin company. Janesville-based Cornellier Fireworks has gotten the state’s OK to open temporary stands in the Plaza 20 shopping center and in an empty lot off in the 18-hundred block of John F. Kennedy Road. That lot is on the west side of JFK, between a Big 10 Mart convenience store and a McDonald’s.