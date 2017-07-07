Turner, Moustakas are All-Star adds…Mavs keep Nowitzki…Gay signs with Spurs

NEW YORK (AP) – Third basemen Justin Turner of the Dodgers and Mike Moustakas of the Royals have received the final initial roster spots for Tuesday’s All-Star game in Miami. Turner received a record 20.8 million votes in online balloting, topping Freddie Freeman’s 19.7 million in 2013. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was second in the NL vote, leaving Cubs reliever Wade Davis as the sole representative of the World Series champions.

DALLAS (AP) – A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki have agreed on a two-year, $10 million contract that carries a team option in the second season. Nowitzki is now set to join former Lakers great Kobe Bryant as the only players to spend 20 seasons with one NBA franchise. The 7-foot German is also the only foreign-born player with 30,000 career points, a milestone he reached last season.

UNDATED (AP) – The Spurs have signed veteran forward Rudy Gay, who averaged 18.7 points last season in Sacramento but played just 30 games before rupturing his left Achilles tendon. Kelly Olynyk has joined the Miami Heat by accepting a deal that ESPN says is worth over $50 million over four years. The Clippers, Hawks and Nuggets have worked out a three-team trade that sends sharp-shooting forward Danilo Gallinari to Los Angeles and brings Jamal Crawford to Atlanta.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) – Second seed Novak Djokovic and No. 3 Roger Federer have advanced to the third round of Wimbledon by winning in straight sets. Other winners on the men’s side include sixth seed Milos Raonic and No. 8 Dominic Thiem , but Americans Jack Sock and John Isner went down to defeat. Women’s top seed Angelique Kerber won her second-round match in straight sets, as did fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki , Svetlana Kuznetsova and No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska .

SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (AP) – Sebastian Munoz opened with a 9-under 61 that puts him two strokes ahead of Davis Love III after one round of the PGA’s Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia. Munoz has never finished higher than 27th in a PGA event. Love is looking for his first win since the 2015 Wyndham Championship, which made him the third-oldest winner in PGA Tour history. He would be the oldest if he wins this event.