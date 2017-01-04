Tuesday’s Area Scoreboard (1/3/17)
High School Boys Basketball
IOWA
Dubuque, Senior 61, Clinton 53
Western Dubuque 62, Center Point-Urbana 47
Cascade 69, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 39
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 54, Marion 35
Monticello 61, Bellevue 42
WISCONSIN
Darlington 71, New Glarus 55
Highland 65, Riverdale 46
Potosi 76, Albany 63
ILLINOIS
Galena 51, Southwestern 46
High School Girls Basketball
IOWA
Hempstead 53, #9 North Scott 42
#5 3A Center Point-Urbana 64, #8 4A Western Dubuque 52
Bellevue 58, Monticello 47
#2 4A Marion 55, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 20
WISCONSIN
Benton 73, Argyle 53
High School Wrestling
Western Dubuque 69, Wahlert Catholic 3
College Women’s Basketball
Penn State 71, Iowa 58