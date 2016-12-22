TSA: Be Prepared for Holiday Airport Travel

With the Christmas and New Year’s holidays falling on weekends this year, airports around the country are expected to be packed with travelers. If you are flying somewhere for the holidays, the Transportation Security Administration – or TSA – has some advice on how to get through the process as quickly and easily as possible. David Dailey from the TSA tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV the most important thing you can do is arrive to the airport early and be prepared for the security screening process. If you’re taking gifts with you on the plane, whether in your checked baggage or not, Dailey recommends leaving those items unwrapped. As strange as it sounds, Dailey says the TSA is running into an increasing number of people who forget they have a firearm in their luggage. About 103 million Americans are expected to be travelling more than fifty miles between this Friday and the end of the year.