Trump’s Trans Ban Splits Congress…Rides Shut Down at Ohio State Fair…IS Opposition Making Gains in Raqqa

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces has driven a wedge through military veterans in Congress. One camp stood squarely behind the commander in chief and the other decried his order as an ugly attack on dedicated troops. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who lost her legs and partial use of her right arm during the Iraq war, called Trump’s announcement discriminatory. But Duncan Hunter, a former Marine in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Trump made the right call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Officials say rides at the Ohio State Fair won’t be running until they are deemed safe after one man was killed and several other people were injured when they were thrown from a thrill ride. The fair is to open Thursday, one day after the popular “Fire Ball” ride broke apart. Officials are investigating the cause. The ride had passed inspection before the fair opened.

JERUSALEM (AP) – A senior Islamic leader in Jerusalem is urging Muslims to skip prayers in neighborhood mosques on Friday and pray en masse at a major Jerusalem shrine at the center of weeks of tensions. Abdel Azim Salhab, of the Waqf, Jordan’s religious body that administers the site, says “we call on Imams to close all mosques in Jerusalem Friday in order for all worshippers to pray Friday prayer in Al-Aqsa mosque only.” Friday prayers are the highlight of the Muslim religious week.

RAQQA, Syria (AP) – A spokeswoman for a U.S.-backed Syrian opposition force and a monitoring group say opponents of the Islamic State group have captured nearly half of the extremists’ de facto capital of Raqqa. But Nazreen Abdullah tells The Associated Press Thursday that the push into the northern Syrian city has slowed down because of massive amounts of explosives laid by IS fighters.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Qatar has hired a Washington influence firm founded by President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and another specialized in digging up dirt on U.S. politicians. Hiring a firm associated with former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski likely signals Qatar wants to challenge Saudi Arabia’s massive lobbying efforts in America’s capital amid a diplomatic dispute among Arab nations. It likely will be a challenge though as Saudi millions already sluice Washington.