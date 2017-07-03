Trump Tweets Animated Attack on CNN…Suicide Bombing Kills 14 in Iraq….China: “Negative Factors” Hurting US Relations

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) – President Donald Trump has crowned his weekend rage against the news media with a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit outside a wrestling ring. The man’s face is obscured with the CNN logo. The executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, Bruce Brown, says Trump’s tweet is “beneath the office of the presidency.”

ROME (AP) – An AP Investigation has found that the mission of the “pope’s hospital” for children shifted under a past administration to put profits before patients. To maximize operating room turnover, children sometimes came out of anesthesia early. To save money, disposable equipment was used improperly. Poor hygiene contributed to deadly infections. A Vatican task force reported the problems, but a second probe found the hospital “best in class.” The hospital says nothing is amiss.

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) – An Iraqi provincial official says a suicide bomber, disguised in a woman’s all-covering robe, struck inside a camp for displaced people in the western province of Anbar, killing at least 14. Councilman Taha Abdul-Ghani says the attack took place at dusk on Sunday as authorities were accommodating families that had fled from the Islamic State-held town of Qaim. Abdul-Ghani says that a police colonel who became suspicious and walked up to the attacker was among the dead.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Qatar’s foreign minister, carrying a handwritten letter from the country’s ruling emir, has arrived in Kuwait amid a diplomatic crisis engulfing his nation. That’s according to the state-run Kuwait News Agency, which reported Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani’s arrival on Monday in Kuwait City.

BEIJING (AP) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned President Donald Trump “some negative factors” are hurting U.S.-China relations, as tensions flare anew over a slew of long-standing sore points. Xi’s comments in a phone call with Trump follow Beijing’s displeasure over U.S. arms sales to rival Taiwan, U.S. sanctions against a Chinese bank over its dealings with North Korea and, most recently, the sailing of a U.S. destroyer within the territorial seas limit of a Chinese-claimed South China Sea island.