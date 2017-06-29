Trump Travel Ban Begins…Emirates Airline Says Flights to US Normal…Republicans Doubt Trump’s Grasp of Healthcare Issue

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Middle East’s biggest airline says its flights to the United States are operating as normal as new travel guidelines come into effect for travelers for six mainly Muslim nations. Dubai-based Emirates said in response to questions on the travel ban Thursday that it “remains guided by the US Customs and Border Protection on this matter.” The carrier reminded passengers that they “must possess the appropriate travel documents, including a valid US entry visa, in order to travel.”

SAN DIEGO (AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will be key players in putting President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban into effect on Thursday, affecting visitors from six mostly Muslim countries. Instructions issued by the State Department say new applicants from the six countries must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States to be eligible.

VATICAN CITY (AP) – The Vatican spokesman says Pope Francis has appreciated Cardinal George Pell’s honesty and commitment during his three years working to reform the Vatican’s finances. The statement said Pell has “openly and repeatedly condemned as immoral and intolerable” acts of sexual abuse against minors. It said the pope granted Pell a leave of absence to defend himself.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans are considering how much they can count on President Donald Trump in the debate over health care. Trump has a unique ability to command and control attention. But some Republicans privately worry about his grasp of the bill’s principles, and worry his difficulty staying on message might do more harm than good.

BEIJING (AP) – China appears to be responding to criticism that prison authorities failed to provide sufficient care to the ailing Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, saying that he received regular health checks but nothing abnormal was detected until May. A government statement from the city where Liu is being treated says medical teams were quickly assembled to diagnose and treat Liu for late-stage liver cancer. A video clip emerged overnight on YouTube in which Liu thanks wardens for taking care of him.