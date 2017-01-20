Trump to be Sworn In…UK Treasurer: Trump Creates Uncertainty…Five Survive Italian Avalanche

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sworn in to office at 11:47 a.m. Eastern Time today. Before that, he and wife Melania will attend a service at St. John’s Church. Then President Barack Obama and the first lady host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps at the White House. After Trump is sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, Obama says goodbye, leaving by helicopter from the White House East Front lawn at 12:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill the nation’s capital for the inauguration of Donald Trump. Most will be in Washington to celebrate, but others will be protesting. A coalition called DisruptJ20, after the date of the inauguration, says its people will try to shut down or cause delays at security checkpoints going in to the inauguration ceremony. Organizer David Thurston said, last week, “We’re going to throw a party in the streets for our side.”

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) – Britain’s treasury chief says Donald Trump’s accession to the U.S. presidency is likely to create even more uncertainty for Europe than his country’s unprecedented departure from the EU. Philip Hammond says, “the change of administration in Washington is a very big issue” for Britain and the rest of the EU. Hammond says that uncertainty came after Trump’s campaign criticized free trade and Europe’s migration and defense policy.

FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) – Rescuers say five people are believed to have been found alive in the rubble of the avalanche that flattened a mountain resort in Italy. One Associated Press photographer could be heard on police radio saying, We’re pulling them out.” Helicopters have been called in to take the survivors to safety. About 30 people were trapped inside the luxury hotel when the avalanche hit on Wednesday.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – President Barack Obama has denied a clemency petition from former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman, who’s serving a 6 1/2- year prison sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice. Attorneys for the former governor were informed of the decision Thursday in a letter from the Department of Justice office of the pardon attorney. The 70-year-old could be released Aug. 8 of this year, or could be placed under house arrest sooner.