Trump Son Changes Story on Russia Meeting…Iraq Claims Victory in Mosul…Tillerson to Mid-East

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s eldest son has changed his account of a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign. Donald Trump Jr. now says that the woman told him she had information about Democrat Hillary Clinton. An initial statement from the president’s son made no mention of Clinton and said only that the meeting focused on a disbanded program that used to allow for American adoptions of Russian children.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump appears to be backing away from the idea of working with Russia to create a “cyber security unit” to guard against election hacking. Trump tweeted Sunday morning about discussing such a unit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) – Iraqi forces are pushing to retake the last patch of ground in Mosul where Islamic State militants are holding on to a tiny sliver of the Old City, west of the Tigris River, a day after the prime minister visited soldiers to congratulate his troops on the hard-fought battle. Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil of the Iraqi special forces says his men, closely backed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes, continue to advance and clear territory in the Old City on Monday.

ISTANBUL (AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson embarks on his first shuttle diplomacy mission this week, hopping between Gulf Arab nations in a bid to resolve a crisis over Qatar that has embroiled the region. The State Department said Tillerson would shuttle between Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from Monday to Thursday seeking to ease long-simmering tensions that boiled over last month.

BEIJING (AP) – The hospital treating ailing Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo says his condition is now critical and doctors are in “active rescue” mode for China’s best-known political prisoner. The First Hospital of China Medical University said in a statement Monday that Liu, who has liver cancer, is suffering from a severely swollen stomach, low blood pressure and poor kidney function.