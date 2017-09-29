Trump Promotes Tax Plan…Puerto Rico’s Ag Economy Decimated…Suicide Attack in Kabul Kills 4

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change. Trump is set to address the National Association of Manufacturers on Friday in Washington. The president and congressional Republicans this week released the outlines of a nearly $6 trillion tax cut plan. It would deeply reduce taxes for corporations, simplify tax brackets and nearly double the standard deduction used by most tax filers.

UNDATED (AP) – Puerto Rican Farmer Hector Alejandro Santiago says he’ll have to “begin from zero” following Hurricane Maria. The greenhouses and other buildings on the 40 acres where he grew poinsettias, orchids and other ornamental plants were ripped to shreds when the Category 4 storm hit Sept. 20. Most of Puerto Rico’s food is imported, but government statistics show about 7,000 people working in agriculture on the island.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – An Afghan hospital official says at least four people have been killed and 20 wounded in a suicide bombing attack outside a Shiite mosque in the capital Kabul. Hospital program coordinator Dejan Panic confirmed the casualties from the attack Friday. Police officer Abdul Rahman says the attacker blew himself up on the street about 1,000 meters (1,094 yards) from the Hussainia Mosque. The attack took place just after Friday prayers as worshippers were on their way home.

MUMBAI, India (AP) – Police have increased their count of the number of people injured in a deadly stampede on a crowded Mumbai pedestrian bridge to 32. Authorities are investigating what caused the stampede during Friday morning rush hour on a raised staircase of a pedestrian bridge linking two commuter railway stations in India’s west-coast financial capital.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned. A huge hunk of granite came off El Capitan on Thursday, even bigger than the major piece of rock that fell off on Wednesday. The second left just one man injured. The first killed a British man and injured his wife.