Trump Prepares for First Asian Trip…Tillerson Urged to Declare “Ethnic Cleansing” in Myanmar…Xi Marks Five Years as Chinese Leader

NEW YORK (AP) – For more than 50 years, every American president has been forced to grapple, in one way or another, with the quagmire of the Vietnam War. Now it’s Donald Trump’s turn. The ghosts of Vietnam are stirring anew, just as Trump prepares to visit the nation on his first presidential tour of Asia. He’s facing questions about his own lack of wartime service.

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. officials say they’re preparing a recommendation for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to declare that “ethnic cleansing” is occurring against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims. The assessment would raise pressure on the Trump administration and U.S. lawmakers to consider new sanctions on a country that had been lauded for its democratic transition. Tillerson could receive the recommendation as early as this week. He’d then decide whether to accept it.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is planning lunch with GOP senators on Capitol Hill as Republicans in Congress turn their focus to overhauling the nation’s tax code. His visit comes as he’s sparred with several Republican senators, such as John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee. Despite the tensions, most Republicans are hoping to unify over taxes.

BEIJING (AP) – A vast exhibition in Beijing places Xi Jinping at the center of China’s progress over his first five years as Communist Party leader. It coincides with the national congress, and the two events – one teeming with ordinary citizens, the other enclosed by tight security – show how Xi has centralized power and is leading China into a confident, gleaming new era. The approach seems to resonate with China’s public.

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) – The Malaysian trial of two women accused of killing the North Korean leader’s half brother has concluded for the day after a visit to the airport where he was attacked. The suspects, the judge and others were escorted inside the Kuala Lumpur airport by armed police on a tour meant to give the court a better perspective of events as they unfolded. The trial returns to the courtroom Wednesday.