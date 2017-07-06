Trump in Poland…Administration Blames China for Not Checking North Korea…Experts: NK Weapon Unreliable

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – President Donald Trump is wrapping up his meeting with Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. The two leaders met Thursday on the sidelines of the Three Seas summit, a meeting of countries all bordered by the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – President Donald Trump questions the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the U.S. election on the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump argues that Russia wasn’t the only country that may have interfered and says that ‘nobody really knows for sure.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – Having lost patience with China, the Trump administration is studying new steps to starve North Korea of cash for its nuclear program, including one option that would infuriate Beijing: sanctions on Chinese companies that help keep the North’s economy afloat. It’s an approach that’s paid off for the U.S. in the past, including with Iran, where such sanctions upped the economic pressure on Tehran and helped drive it to the nuclear negotiating table.

TOKYO (AP) – Despite North Korea’s claim its ICBM launch shows it can attack targets anywhere it wants, experts say it will probably be years before it could use such a weapon in a real-world scenario. Even for an experienced superpower, getting an ICBM to work reliably can take a decade or more. So, major milestone notwithstanding, the question now is how long it will take North Korea to have an ICBM that could really strike the U.S. West Coast – and how long Washington has to stop it.

MOSCOW (AP) – For Russian President Vladimir Putin, a meeting with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Germany offers a long-sought opportunity to negotiate a rapprochement with Washington. But controversy over the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia will loom over the talks, making any agreements unlikely. Rarely in recent history has a meeting of two heads of state generated so much excitement, anxiety and hope.