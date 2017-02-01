Trump Nominates Gorsuch for Supreme Court…Brits to Vote on Starting EU Exit…Biden Launching Non-Profit

WASHINGTON (AP) – Conservatives are cheering the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court justice. But some Democrats are promising to mount a vigorous challenge to President Donald Trump’s pick after Republicans refused to even consider President Barack Obama’s choice of U.S. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland. Gorsuch, at age 49, is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter-century.

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s House of Commons is voting on a bill today that would authorize Prime Minister Theresa May to start European Union exit talks. The vote comes after two days of debate, in which many government and opposition lawmakers said they would respect voters’ June 23 decision to leave the EU and back the bill. But the pro-independence Scottish National Party says it’ll try to pass a “wrecking amendment” to block the start of divorce talks.

AMONA, West Bank (AP) – Israeli forces have started forcibly evacuating settlers from a West Bank outpost slated for destruction. Unarmed police made their way up a hill, only to face makeshift barricades erected by youngsters. Protesters chanted “Jews don’t expel Jews,” and minor scuffles broke out between some activists and police. Several activists crawled under a house and chained themselves to its foundations. The Amona outpost is the largest of about 100 unauthorized settlements in the West Bank.

NEW YORK (AP) – The number of women sitting at the table in corporate boardrooms is rising across the country, although very slowly. A study by the corporate research firm Equilar says a little more than 15 percent of all director seats at publicly traded U.S. companies were held by women as of Dec. 31. That’s up from 14 percent a year earlier. It was 12 percent in 2013.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a nonprofit foundation to promote equal rights and opportunity. He says in a statement that the Biden Foundation aims to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and “gets a fair shot at achieving the American Dream.” The foundation will be run by Louisa Terrell, a former Facebook official and Senate staffer.