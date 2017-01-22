Trump, May to meet Friday…Pope, Dalai Lama are wait-and-see on Trump…Huge women’s march

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will meet with his first foreign leader as president on Friday. It’s British Prime Minister Theresa May. Spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump has also scheduled a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto later this month to discuss trade, immigration and security. Spicer also says Trump spoke on Saturday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

UNDATED (AP) – Pope Francis says President Donald Trump has to do something to establish a track record before any conclusions can be drawn. Another spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, expressed the hope that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will work together for global peace. The exiled spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists sys the world needs leaders with compassion.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The District of Columbia’s homeland security director says it’s safe to say the crowd at the Women’s March in Washington exceeded the 500,000 that organizers told city officials to expect. Hours after the march was set to end, hundreds, if not thousands, still continued to protest peacefully. There were huge turnouts in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Sydney, Australia and other places.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York state is now requiring health insurance companies to cover medically necessary abortions and most forms of contraception at no cost to women. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the regulations will ensure that women will have access to reproductive health care no matter what happens in the federal government. It’s an effort to safeguard protections women currently receive under the Affordable Care Act.

PETAL, Miss. (AP) – It’s going to be a long cleanup in Petal and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after a devastating and deadly tornado. Officials say the twister that killed four people ripped across 25 miles of southern Mississippi. Early estimates show more than 300 homes and 30 businesses were damaged in Petal alone. Hundreds of more structures were damaged in Hattiesburg.