Trump Makes Immigration Demands…Weinstein Out…Nate Moves Up East Coast

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says his hard-line immigration priorities must be enacted in exchange for extending protection from deportation to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. Trump’s list of demands includes overhauling the country’s green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border. Many are policies Democrats have said explicitly are off the table.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – After bullets began flying into a crowd of country music fans, a pack of 300-plus people ran away to the Las Vegas airport where they kicked down fences, hobbled over razor wire. When airport authorities rushed to confront them, they found people who were shot. Officials tended to the wounded by offering food, water and blankets. By showing that a crowd could topple a fence and run through the airfield, the incident also exposed a security vulnerability at McCarran International Airport.

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein has been ousted from the film company he co-founded, a swift downfall for a man who once regularly dominated the Academy Awards. Weinstein’s ouster comes three days after The New York Times detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against the film mogul, prompting him to apologize and commit to being a better person. His company’s board, however, says it was compelled to fire him Sunday based on new information it received about his conduct.

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression, a day after Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power outages to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Nate spared the region the kind of catastrophic damage left by a series of hurricanes that hit the southern U.S. and Caribbean in recent weeks.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Brenda Williams vanished in 1978. Since then, her family has subsisted on slender threads of hope that she was still alive. In 2016, it seemed like there was a break in the case, but like so many other leads over the decades, it was a dead end. Then they received a call from police that would answer some questions and raise others.