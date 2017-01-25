Trump to Issue Immigration Orders…Taliban to US: Time to Go…SC Lawmaker Resigns Over Domestic Abuse Reports

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s focus is expected to be immigration today, with the president planning to roll out executive actions, beginning with a proposal for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Two administration officials also say Trump is expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and review proposals to restrict the flow of refugees into the United States.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’ll “send in the Feds” if Chicago doesn’t reduce its homicide figures. Trump tweeted last night that already there’ve been 42 killings this year in the city, and 228 shootings. The tweet came after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel criticized Trump on Monday for worrying about the size of the crowd at his inauguration. But Emanuel also acknowledged his own frustration with Chicago’s crime rate.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban is telling the U.S. that it’s time to leave Afghanistan. The long rambling letter addressed to President Donald Trump was emailed today to journalists. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid warns Trump that peace will be elusive as long as foreign troops are on Afghan soil. He says independence from foreign dominance is “the only asset” that an impoverished nation like Afghanistan truly has.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Congressional Republicans are heading to Philadelphia for their annual policy retreat. The GOP is hoping to come together and chart a course forward on a range of policy issues, especially repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law. The two-day conclave of work sessions, speeches and schmoozing gets under way today, with the high point coming Thursday in a lunchtime speech by President Donald Trump. British Prime Minister Theresa May also will address the group.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina state lawmaker accused of beating his wife bloody has resigned rather than be expelled from the Statehouse. But State Rep. Chris Corley still faces a felony aggravated domestic violence charge that could put him in prison for up to 20 years. House Speaker Jay Lucas read Corley’s one-sentence resignation letter to his colleagues yesterday, just as Lucas was preparing to introduce legislation forcing Corley from his House seat.