Trump Fires Acting AG…Washington State Sues Over Travel Ban…Iran Mum on Possible Missile Test

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate panels are expected today to advance several of President Donald Trump’s picks, including for attorney general. Meanwhile, Trump has fired the acting U.S. AG after Sally Yates publicly questioned the constitutionality of Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration and refugees. Yates was quickly replaced with last night’s swearing in of Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington has become the first state to sue the Trump administration over the president’s executive order restricting refugees and immigration. But it won’t likely be standing alone for long. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says lawyers, including attorneys general, are having an “awakening” regarding the Trump administration. He says, “This is a president who does not have respect for the rule of the law.” Washington state’s attorney general, Bob Ferguson, says other states could join his lawsuit.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – An Associated Press investigation has found many problems with the critical national security program known as “WebOps,” which the Pentagon says is effectively countering an enemy that has used the internet as a tool of propaganda. Several current and former WebOps employees say there’ve been cases where civilian Arabic specialists couldn’t speak Arabic fluently and had little understanding of Islam. And they say some data was manipulated to create the appearance of a successful program.

QUEBEC CITY (AP) – The French Canadian university student charged with killing six Muslim men during evening prayers at a Quebec City mosque is known for far-right, nationalist views and his support of the French rightist party led by Marine Le Pen. Alexandre Bissonnette was charged Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder for Sunday evening’s shooting rampage.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran’s foreign minister is refusing to confirm that the country conducted a missile test, saying Iran’s missile program is not part of a 2015 nuclear deal between his country and world powers. The White House said yesterday that it’s studying the details of an Iranian ballistic missile test. Iran is the subject of a United Nations Security Council resolution prohibiting tests of ballistic missiles designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.