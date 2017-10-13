Trump Expected to Pan Iran Deal…Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to 31…American Woman Rescued from Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to tell the nation Friday that the landmark Iran nuclear deal is not in America’s best interests. U.S. officials and outside advisers say that in Trump’s speech, he intends to say Iran is living up to the letter of the agreement, but that the deal is fatally flawed. Trump is expected to argue that Iran’s non-nuclear behavior violates the spirit of the regional stability it was intended to encourage.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is inviting congressional Democrats to “call me to fix” America’s health care system, as he prepares an order ceasing federal subsidy payments to health insurers. In a pre-dawn post on his Twitter account Friday, the president reiterated his oft-stated argument that “Obamacare is imploding.”

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) – Northern California communities have been battered by four days under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over. They’re trying to save or recover what’s left of their homes, find lost loved ones or mourn their dead, with the constant threat of the fires still looming. The death toll climbed to 31 on Thursday, making it the deadliest week of wildfires in California history. Hundreds more are injured or missing.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pakistani officials say an American woman, her Canadian husband and their children have left Pakistan after being rescued from a Taliban-linked group that held them for five years. The two Pakistani security officials say Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle, along with their three children left by plane from Islamabad on Friday. They did not say where the family was headed.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. Embassy workers in Havana heard in a series of incidents later deemed to be deliberate attacks. Some of the sounds are similar to a mass of crickets and a high-pitched whine. Affected embassy workers reported the sounds hit them at extreme volumes. The recordings have been sent for analysis to the U.S. Navy. Cuba has denied involvement or knowledge of the attacks.