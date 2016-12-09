Trump, Branstad Appear at Des Moines Rally

President-Elect Donald Trump gave his pick to be Ambassador to China a chance to take a bow last night. During a “thank you” rally at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Trump introduced Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, who has been named as Trump’s choice to lead America’s diplomatic efforts in China. Trump told the crowd that he made the decision based on Branstad’s relationship with Chinese leaders and his track record as Iowa’s governor. According to Trump, Branstad would often ask him to go easy on China when Trump was campaigning in Iowa. Trump did not take that advice on Thursday night, reiterating a laundry list of complaints he has with the Chinese. Branstad spoke very briefly at the rally, saying that he’s “honored” by his new role. Also in attendance were Vice President-Elect Mike Pence and Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds, who would take over for Branstad if and when he’s confirmed by the US Senate.