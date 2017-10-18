Trump Blasted for Comments to Soldier’s Widow…Senate Premium Deal Faces Unclear Future…Amazon HQ Could Be Boon for Cities

WASHINGTON (AP) – Like other presidents, Donald Trump has made personal contact with some families of the fallen and not all. What’s different is that Trump has picked a political fight over the matter. His boast: “I think I’ve called every family of someone who’s died.” AP finds that Trump has not in fact spoken with the families of all the war dead on his watch. And there’s ample evidence that presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush pulled their weight in offering condolences.

MIAMI (AP) – A Florida congresswoman says President Donald Trump told the widow of a slain soldier that he “knew what he signed up for.” Rep. Frederica Wilson says she was in the car with Myeshia Johnson on the way to Miami International Airport to meet the body of Johnson’s husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, when Trump called. Wilson says she heard part of the conversation on speakerphone.

BEIRUT (AP) – Over several nights in September, some 10,000 men, women and children fled areas under Islamic State control, hurrying through fields in northern Syria and risking fire from government troops to reach a province held by al-Qaida-linked militants. For battle-hardened jihadis fleeing with the civilians, the escape to Idlib province presented the opportunity to continue fighting alongside an extremist group that shares much of the Islamic State’s ideology – and has benefited from its downfall.

WASHINGTON (AP) – A bipartisan Senate deal to curb the growth of health insurance premiums is on shaky ground. President Donald Trump has reversed course and opposes the agreement and top congressional Republicans and conservatives are giving it a frosty reception. Tennessee GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander and Washington Democrat Patty Murray announced their accord after weeks of negotiations and five days after Trump said he was halting federal subsidies to insurers.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Most economists say an Amazon headquarters is a rare case in which a package of at least modest enticements could repay a city over time. That’s particularly true compared with other projects that often receive public financial aid, from sports stadiums to the Olympics to manufacturing plants, which generally return lesser, if any, benefits over the long run.