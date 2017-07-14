Trump Attends Bastille Day Parade…Israeli Police Officers Killed in Attack…Attorney: Dealer Will Plead to PA Murders

PARIS (AP) – President Donald Trump is applauding as various French military units march by during the Bastille Day parade. At one point, Trump saluted a combined group of American Army and Navy troops and Marines taking part in the annual event in Paris.

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel’s police chief says two officers were killed in an attack by Palestinian assailants near a major Jerusalem shrine. Roni Alsheich says the policemen died of wounds sustained in the attack earlier Friday. He spoke after three Arab citizens of Israel opened fire on police near one of the holiest sites in Jerusalem. The compound is the holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The attorney for a drug dealer in Pennsylvania says his client has agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of four young men who had gone missing this month. The lawyer also says 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo confessed to the killings and told investigators where the bodies were located. Earlier this week, cadaver dogs led authorities to a spot on the DiNardo family farm, where they discovered human remains inside a 12 1/2-foot-deep common grave.

HONOLULU (AP) – A federal judge has extended the list of family relationships with American citizens that visa applicants can use to get into the U.S. The judge in Hawaii ruled Thursday that the government could not enforce the travel ban on grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins of people in the United States. The ruling further weakens President Donald Trump’s visa policies affecting citizens from six Muslim-majority countries.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump was captured complimenting the French president’s wife’s appearance Thursday as he toured a famous Paris landmark. Video footage posted on the French government’s official Facebook page showed Trump telling Brigitte Macron: “You know, you’re in such good shape.” Brigitte Macron was her husband’s former high school teacher and their relationship has drawn international attention because of their significant age difference.