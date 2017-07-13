Trump Arrives in Paris…Senate Republicans Show Off Changes to Health Care Proposal…Body of Missing PA Teen Found

PARIS (AP) – Reporters covering President Donald Trump’s trip to Paris are getting off to a rather chaotic start after a segment of his motorcade was separated from him. Some cars on the tail end of Trump’s motorcade took a wrong turn, drove into oncoming traffic and barely dodged a few pedestrians. The traveling press corps was among the lost cars and was not able to document Trump’s arrival at the ambassador’s residence. The Trumps are in Paris for Bastille Day celebrations.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new but reeling health care bill. And they’re pushing toward a showdown vote next week amid indications that they have lots of work ahead to win over GOP lawmakers or face a resounding failure. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to present the revamped measure rolling back much of President Barack Obama’s health care law to GOP senators Thursday. But many are already complaining about it.

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) – Investigators say they’ve found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said early Thursday morning that cadaver dogs led them to the spot on the farm in Solebury Township where they found human remains inside a 12 1/2-foot-deep (3.66-meter-deep) common grave. The body identified was that of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro. The other remains have not yet been ID’d.

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) – Military victories over extremist groups along Libya’s Mediterranean coastline has forced hundreds of militants, including Islamic State fighters, to seek refuge in the vast deserts of the North African nation, already home to militias, gangs and mercenaries. The remote areas provide a potential refuge as the Islamic State group works to rebuild.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – An Indiana senator who railed against Carrier Corp. for moving manufacturing jobs to Mexico profits from a family business that relies on Mexican labor to produce dye for ink pads. Democrat Joe Donnelly’s financial disclosure reports he owns up to $50,000 in stock with Stewart Superior Corp. However, the company’s use of Mexican workers for some of its production seems to contradict Donnelly’s fierce opposition to free-trade policies.