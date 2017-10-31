Trump Aides Manafort and Gates Indicted…Trump Aide Admits Lying to FBI…FBI Finds New Method for IDing Bodies

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller is sending a warning to individuals in President Donald Trump’s orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president’s campaign and Russians, they’ll end up on the wrong end of federal criminal charges. Court papers unsealed Monday have revealed an indictment against Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a guilty plea by another adviser, who admitted to lying to the FBI about meetings with Russian intermediaries.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats – and a few Republicans – in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don’t mess with Robert Mueller. Concerned that the president may fight back after Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling led to two indictments and a guilty plea for his former advisers Monday, top Democrats laid down a marker for the president, who earlier in the year criticized Mueller and the probe.

WASHINGTON (AP) – A former Donald Trump campaign aide has provided evidence in the first criminal case that connects Trump’s team and intermediaries for Russia seeking to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential race. George Papadopoulos has been thrust to the center of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. His guilty plea and apparent cooperation with Mueller’s team was an unexpected twist in the unfolding drama around the probe.

BRUSSELS (AP) – A European lawmaker has confirmed that ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will give a news conference at 1130 GMT at the Brussels Press Club. Jordi Sole Ferrando, a European Parliament lawmaker and a member of the Catalan Republic Left party which supports Catalonia’s independence from Spain, made the announcement in a tweet.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A new computer algorithm is helping the FBI identify bodies found years or even decades ago. The agency has looked at fingerprints from about 1,500 bodies and succeeded in making 204 matches to prints previously on record. The new system is able to make matches from low-quality prints or even a single finger or thumb. The unit is now urging local authorities to search through other old case files and send in smudged or partial prints that couldn’t previously be matched.