Trump to Address GOP Gathering…Nearly 30 Bodies Recovered from Italian Hotel…Fake Trump Tweets in China

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – President Donald Trump speaks today to fellow Republicans at the annual policy retreat in Pennsylvania. Despite Trump’s veering off course to make false claims about voter fraud and his inaugural crowd size, many GOP lawmakers remain optimistic at the prospect of the work they can do together. They hope to see a Trump focused on unity and results.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to inform Congress today that he plans to start bilateral trade negotiations with most of the countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact. Earlier this week, Trump moved to pull the U.S. out of the 12-nation Pacific Rim agreement, which he said would be damaging for American workers. Trump says he wants to negotiate with countries individually.

UNDATED (AP) – Firefighters say they’ve recovered 29 bodies following an avalanche in central Italy that crushed a hotel days ago. Rescue workers have now wrapped up the search. Nine people were pulled out alive in the first days of the rescue. Meanwhile, ten Indian army soldiers were killed when avalanches hit a military post and a patrol along the highly militarized Line of Control that separates the Indian and Pakistani-held portions of the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

BEIRUT (AP) – A Turkish official says his country always has supported the idea of safe zones in Syria, but would need to review any U.S. plans before commenting. President Donald Trump is directing the Pentagon and State Department to produce a plan for safe zones in Syria within 90 days. He’s expected to sign an executive order this week.

BEIJING (AP) – In China, Twitter is blocked, but fake tweets by @realdonaldtrump are about to become the latest internet sensation. Online users are flocking to a new Chinese website that lets them generate images of fake tweets that look just like those sent by President Donald Trump’s distinctive personal Twitter account. The “tweets,” which often mimic Trump’s tone and affinity for exclamation marks, are being shared on Chinese social networking sites to crack jokes, tout online goods and send Lunar New Year greetings.