Truck Damages Heritage Trail Bridge

Dubuque County authorities are looking for a pickup truck that damaged a bridge on the Heritage Trail over the weekend. According to a post on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, the bridge that was struck goes over Fishpond Road and about $5,000 in damage was done to the bridge’s railing. Parts of the truck that broke off indicate that it’s likely a Chevy Silverado from between the 2007 and 2013 model years. The truck will likely have damage to the front passenger side headlight and hood. A piece of a custom tire rim also broke off, so the truck may now be operating with a spare tire on the front passenger side. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or the county conservation board.